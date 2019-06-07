SafeCharge International Group (SCH) Price Target Increased to GBX 436 by Analysts at Barclays

SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 436 ($5.70) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCH. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SafeCharge International Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 436 ($5.70) in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SafeCharge International Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of SCH stock opened at GBX 432.50 ($5.65) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $658.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70. SafeCharge International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 434 ($5.67).

SafeCharge International Group Company Profile

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

