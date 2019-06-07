Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood set a $37.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of SASR opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $43.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $84.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

In related news, Director Joe Reeder purchased 867 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $29,972.19. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,373.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

