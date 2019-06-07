Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $653,000 Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 177.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Ameritrade Trust Co now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

VPU traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,717. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $108.48 and a twelve month high of $134.73.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

