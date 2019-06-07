Science Applications International (SAIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

SAIC opened at $84.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $93.31. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $135,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,151 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.63.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

