Scout24 (G24) Given a €54.70 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.70 ($63.60) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on G24. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. HSBC set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.07 ($53.57).

G24 stock opened at €44.94 ($52.26) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €33.22 ($38.63) and a 1 year high of €48.62 ($56.53).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

