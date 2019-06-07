Sempra Energy (SRE) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $151.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

SRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.00.

SRE opened at $134.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $136.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 723 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $97,944.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,573.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Schenk sold 5,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,515 shares of company stock worth $8,793,584 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,783,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,364,110,000 after buying an additional 997,607 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 486,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,584,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

