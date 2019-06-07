SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,588 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

DY opened at $53.93 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $100.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

