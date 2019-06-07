Shaftesbury (SHB) Given Hold Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 909 ($11.88) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Friday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target (down previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.07)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 892.11 ($11.66).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

LON SHB traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 830.50 ($10.85). The company had a trading volume of 86,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,936. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 28.25. Shaftesbury has a 1 year low of GBX 808.50 ($10.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 976.50 ($12.76). The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

In other Shaftesbury news, insider Christopher P. A. Ward bought 2,043 shares of Shaftesbury stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 876 ($11.45) per share, for a total transaction of £17,896.68 ($23,385.18).

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.