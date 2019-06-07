Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 184 Shares of Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,660. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.90 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.13.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,073.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $81,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,326.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,511 shares of company stock worth $4,865,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

