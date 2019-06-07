Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 3,567 Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,352,000 after acquiring an additional 636,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,030,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,249,000 after acquiring an additional 57,776 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,202,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,130,000 after acquiring an additional 300,044 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,157,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,965,000 after acquiring an additional 573,892 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 931,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,727,000 after acquiring an additional 73,126 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.87.

TEAM stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.36. 26,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,537. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $132.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,863.00, a P/E/G ratio of 200.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 38.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $309.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

