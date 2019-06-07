Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Ship Finance International in a research note issued on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00.

Get Ship Finance International alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SFL. TheStreet upgraded Ship Finance International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ship Finance International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on Ship Finance International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE:SFL opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Ship Finance International has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $116.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is 135.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ship Finance International in the first quarter worth $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Ship Finance International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ship Finance International by 12.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Corp increased its stake in Ship Finance International by 12,841.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp now owns 9,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Ship Finance International by 63.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.38% of the company’s stock.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ship Finance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ship Finance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.