Shivom (OMX) Market Capitalization Reaches $570,966.00

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last seven days, Shivom has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Shivom token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, DDEX and Coinsuper. Shivom has a total market cap of $570,966.00 and $552.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shivom alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $763.21 or 0.09525797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00038605 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001681 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013513 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Shivom Token Profile

Shivom is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 890,792,518 tokens. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom.

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin, Coinsuper and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.