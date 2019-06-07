Siltronic (WAF) PT Set at €71.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.67 ($107.75).

WAF stock opened at €60.22 ($70.02) on Tuesday. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

