Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

SMPL stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

