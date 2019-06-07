Skyworks Solutions’ (SWKS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reiterated their buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $85.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $105.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Skyworks Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.27.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $69.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $104.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $810.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.52 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 29.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.93%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 1,881 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $175,929.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,240 shares in the company, valued at $864,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $174,217.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $889,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,691. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

