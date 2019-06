SLS International (SLS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SLS International (AMEX:SLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SELLAS Life Sciences Group is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on novel cancer immunotherapeutics for cancer indications. The company’s product candidate, galinpepimut-S, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the Wilms Tumor 1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc., formerly known as Galena Biopharma Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get SLS International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on SLS International in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lowered SLS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLS International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

SLS International Company Profile

SLS international is a language services company which offers translations globally. The Company offers a range of services, including multilingual translations into all Spanish variants, localization, adaptation and content editing. It uses the mother-tongue linguists in order to meet the demanding standards.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLS International (SLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.