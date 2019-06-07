SnowGem (XSG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $776,100.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $776,100.00 and $215,540.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,052.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.57 or 0.03133714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.01468522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.30 or 0.05023689 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.01103324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00104869 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.01044134 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00333203 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00019878 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 84,096,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,356,232 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

