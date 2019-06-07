State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $39.28 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 744,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,776 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $39,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.91. 41,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,361. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 63.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on NTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

