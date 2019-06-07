State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $33,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 27,740 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $59.40 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.91.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.16. The company had a trading volume of 22,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $61.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $37,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $96,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,330 shares of company stock valued at $10,384,926 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

