STMicroelectronics (STM) Given a €17.30 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a €17.30 ($20.12) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.38 ($21.37).

Shares of STM stock opened at €13.81 ($16.05) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

