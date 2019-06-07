Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Canadian Natural Resources Call Options (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 10,773 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,866% compared to the average volume of 548 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $37.41.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.2794 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Canadian Natural Resources Call Options (CNQ)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/stock-traders-buy-large-volume-of-canadian-natural-resources-call-options-cnq.html.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.