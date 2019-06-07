Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (SAX) Given a €75.30 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.30 ($87.56) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAX. Warburg Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.28 ($75.91).

SAX stock opened at €61.80 ($71.86) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.53. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €40.30 ($46.86) and a 52-week high of €63.85 ($74.24).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

