Stryker Co. (SYK) Position Reduced by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,036,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,945,168,000 after acquiring an additional 153,391 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Stryker by 8,029.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,075,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,934,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $930,251,000 after acquiring an additional 353,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,857,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $604,647,000 after acquiring an additional 132,857 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,387,000 after acquiring an additional 224,785 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $871,188.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yin C. Becker sold 15,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $3,017,977.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,743.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,303 shares of company stock worth $15,947,489. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $191.82 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

