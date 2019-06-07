Superior Energy Services (SPN) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SPN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Superior Energy Services from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Gabelli lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

NYSE SPN opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.12. Superior Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $260.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.60.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 40.00%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Superior Energy Services news, Director James M. Funk purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,047.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 240,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 277,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 211,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 15.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

