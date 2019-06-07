SurModics (SRDX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SurModics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SurModics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

SRDX stock opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $538.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.24. SurModics has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $82.35.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. SurModics had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SurModics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $204,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,232,794.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $722,704. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SurModics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,634,000 after purchasing an additional 35,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SurModics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 808,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,366,000 after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SurModics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 805,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in SurModics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in SurModics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 331,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

