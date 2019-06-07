Swiss National Bank Purchases 4,600 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $36,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,493,000 after acquiring an additional 137,749 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,033,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,850,000 after buying an additional 114,407 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 875,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,276,000 after buying an additional 185,758 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,387,000 after buying an additional 93,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 502,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,118,000 after buying an additional 47,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.47, for a total value of $216,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,286.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $1,134,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,381.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTN opened at $243.13 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.60 and a 12-month high of $302.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.03. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.40.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

