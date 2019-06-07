Swiss Re (SREN) PT Set at CHF 85 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 85 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SREN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 105 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 93 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 115 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 104.01.

Swiss Re has a 12-month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

