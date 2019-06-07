Target Co. (TGT) Receives $89.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

In other news, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $143,781.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,474.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $691,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,370 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Target by 62.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. Target has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

