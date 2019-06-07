TCG Advisors LP Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,123 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 12,167,820.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,242,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,949,390,000 after purchasing an additional 55,241,906 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 11,356.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,152,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50,705,739 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,029,226 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,297,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,317,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,259,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558,041 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,733,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,041 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.76.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $235.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $32.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.17%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $350,312.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $75,624.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,181 shares of company stock valued at $587,143. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

