TD Asset Management Inc. Has $926,000 Stake in GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GlycoMimetics were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter worth about $88,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLYC. BidaskClub raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of GLYC opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.65. GlycoMimetics Inc has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 23.88, a current ratio of 23.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

