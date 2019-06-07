Tech Data Corp (TECD) Director Sells $209,638.00 in Stock

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Director Harry J. Harczak, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $209,638.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,237.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TECD traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $95.25. 214,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tech Data Corp has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $111.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Tech Data by 84.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tech Data during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tech Data by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TECD. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tech Data from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

