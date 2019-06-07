Tech Square Trading LP Takes $347,000 Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Tech Square Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Medtronic by 8,884.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,286,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,279,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,746,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $886,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,515,557,000 after buying an additional 1,538,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,150,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $195,639,000 after buying an additional 1,523,109 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.95.

MDT stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $826,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.40 per share, with a total value of $1,007,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at $8,307,868.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

