Ted Baker (TBAKF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ted Baker from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Ted Baker has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $35.56.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

