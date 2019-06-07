Tetra Tech (TTEK) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.86

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.86 and last traded at $72.86, with a volume of 7648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.65 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In other news, Director Albert E. Smith sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 20,868 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 73,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 256.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

