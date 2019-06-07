Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.84.

TXRH stock opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $690.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In related news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $182,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley acquired 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.51 per share, for a total transaction of $992,439.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,881. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,541,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,515,693 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

