Teza Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,363.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,667,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,836,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,896,000 after acquiring an additional 928,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,216,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,717,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,206,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,331,000 after acquiring an additional 559,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce J. Nordstrom sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $315,266.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,492.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,034. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

NYSE PNW traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $99.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,108. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $73.41 and a 52-week high of $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.20.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $740.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

