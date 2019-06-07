Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Wayfair Inc (W)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of W. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth $52,000. Catamount Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth $74,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $85,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $697,862.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,721,874.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,260 shares of company stock valued at $43,744,907. 33.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $155.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,633. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $173.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 2.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.73.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

