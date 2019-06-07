The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (DCUD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (NYSE:DCUD) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,058,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,400 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT were worth $252,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DCUD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,345,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 2,619.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 571,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,504,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 452.1% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 535,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,634,000 after acquiring an additional 438,500 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,676,000.

Shares of DCUD stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $49.81. 8,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,047. DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $50.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.8438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%.

About DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

