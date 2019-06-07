Thingschain (TIC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,734.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 33% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $30,896.00 and $4,734.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00078860 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012994 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008216 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00195085 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001922 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006667 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000725 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

