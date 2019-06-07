Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 5,044 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.15. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,779. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.72 and a 1-year high of $174.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

