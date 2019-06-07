Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,120 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $13,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 113,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 79,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.68.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $993,474.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $13,709,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total transaction of $3,371,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 553,821 shares in the company, valued at $62,238,403.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,714 shares of company stock worth $16,578,648. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $111.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $114.66.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/thornburg-investment-management-inc-decreases-holdings-in-paypal-holdings-inc-pypl.html.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.