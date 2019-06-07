Tivity Health Inc (TVTY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 41.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Tivity Health by 364.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter worth $87,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TVTY shares. BidaskClub cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Tivity Health to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Tivity Health to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Tivity Health stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.21. Tivity Health Inc has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.39 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Sara Finley bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Karro bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $47,966.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,471.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

