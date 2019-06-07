Total System Services (TSS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $125.03 and last traded at $124.15, with a volume of 4992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.96.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Total System Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Total System Services from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Total System Services from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.47.

The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $980.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.73 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Total System Services’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 37,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $3,518,907.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Total System Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Total System Services by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Total System Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Total System Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Total System Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

