Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.63.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trade Desk to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $159.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $555,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.70, for a total value of $2,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,025,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,506 shares of company stock valued at $33,886,492 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $35,235,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $237.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $83.66 and a 12 month high of $238.03. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 123.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.88.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.13 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

