Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) Shares Up 5.7%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.37. 1,123,072 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 879,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRIL. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.44.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.24. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 68.0% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 47.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 246,743 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $73,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 64.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 93,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 36,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

