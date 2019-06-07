Trinity Industries (TRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Trinity have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. Railcar-related pricing pressure at the company's Rail Products Group, which accounts for bulk of its revenues, is concerning. Production inefficiencies pertaining to changes in the mix of railcars manufactured are also denting margins. Additionally, lease rates are below the expiring leases, despite the same being thought to be increasing. Further, the company's high operating expenses are hampering bottom-line growth and the situation might persist. Its high debt levels are an added concern. The negativity surrounding the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings being revised downward over the last 60 days. However, the company's measures to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are appreciative.”

TRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.44.

NYSE:TRN opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.00.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.72 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.00%.

In other Trinity Industries news, insider Brian D. Madison sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $45,081.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1,930.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,200,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,911 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 45.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 62.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

