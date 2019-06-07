Trisura Group (TSU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.51

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$30.51 and last traded at C$30.37, with a volume of 597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.40.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $202.04 million and a P/E ratio of 21.78.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$26.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trisura Group Ltd will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

