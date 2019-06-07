TrumpCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $233.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $212,825.00 and approximately $233.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00016576 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00039090 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00025288 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.59 or 0.02407403 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00047771 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

