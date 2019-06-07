Trustco Bank Corp N Y Invests $344,000 in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Stock

Trustco Bank Corp N Y acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,262,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 23.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2,347.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 176,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 169,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In related news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $222.60. The company had a trading volume of 27,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.44 and a 52 week high of $221.91.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

