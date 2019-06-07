U Network Hits One Day Volume of $2.63 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded up 177.5% against the dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $13.37 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, Bibox, DEx.top and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get U Network alerts:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,772,098,566 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official website is u.network.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, IDEX, HitBTC, Bibox, DEx.top and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.